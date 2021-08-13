Palestinians get 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine; US mandates Covid shots for health care workers

Washington: The US health department said on Thursday it will require all its public-facing health care workers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, amid a surge in hospitalisations driven by the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

The policy will apply to around 25,000 Department of Health and Human Services employees who could come into contact with patients -- just under a third of its total workforce. "Our number one goal is the health and safety of the American public, including our federal workforce. And vaccines are the best tool we have to protect people from Covid-19, prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and save lives," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The HHS is the third federal department to introduce a vaccine mandate, following similar edicts from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Pentagon in recent weeks. President Joe Biden announced in July that all federal employees must attest to being vaccinated or face tough restrictions such as regular testing.

The latest announcement also applies to health care and research staff at the Indian Health Service and National Institutes of Health who come into contact with patients, as well as contractors and volunteers. Covid-19 vaccines are free and widely available in the United States, yet only half the population is fully vaccinated.

Propelled by the highly-contagious Delta variant, coronavirus infections have soared to a daily average of more than 100,000, a level not seen since the winter surge. Average daily hospital admissions in the week to August 3 were 7,707 -- a 40 percent jump in just one week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"As President Biden has said, we have to do all we can to increase vaccinations to keep more people safe," Becerra added. "Instructing our HHS health care workforce to get vaccinated will protect our federal workers and the patients and people they serve."

The requirement is expected to go into effect by the end of September, US media outlets reported.Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority said on Thursday it had taken delivery of 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, amid an upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the occupied West Bank.

A health ministry statement from the Ramallah-based PA said that of four million doses ordered from the pharmaceutical giant, one million have been received so far. The rest should be delivered in batches by the end of the year, it added.

At the end of last month, health minister Mai al-Kaila had warned that the Palestinian territory was facing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, and urged people to be vaccinated because of the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The government also indicated that unvaccinated officials would have to take unpaid leave until they had been jabbed. On Thursday, authorities identified 199 new coronavirus infections in the West Bank, which is home to 2.8 million Palestinians. In July, only a few dozen cases a day were recorded.

There have been 2,503 deaths from coronavirus in the West Bank out of a recorded 200,838 cases. In the Gaza Strip, 1,111 people have died out of 117,985 recorded cases. On Thursday the PA transferred 100,000 doses to Gaza, an enclave of two million people ruled by the Islamist group Hamas.

About half of these were the Russian Sputnik vaccine, and the other half were from Pfizer. Of the 626,300 people so far vaccinated in the West Bank and Gaza, 427,000 have received both doses.

In Israel more than half the population, or about 5.4 million people, have received two doses. In a related development, Israel is to require Covid tests from next week for children as young as three to enter schools, swimming pools, hotels or gyms as infections surge despite extensive adult vaccinations.

Israel already required children aged 12 and over to show a Green Pass re-introduced late last month showing a person’s vaccination and testing status and whether they had recovered from Covid.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said from next Wednesday the state would fund unlimited tests for children aged three to 11. The Magen David Adom emergency service said it had opened 120 rapid antigen testing centres nationwide.

Screening at these stations costs 52 shekels (around 17 euros) and allows those tested to obtain a Green Pass valid for 24 hours. On Thursday, Bennett announced that Israel was also considering lowering the age limit for its campaign of booster vaccinations, currently offered only to those aged 60 and over. "I estimate that this evening we will receive approval from the team on dealing with pandemics to vaccinate a lower age bracket with the booster, the third inoculation," the 49-year-old said.

"Therefore, you must prepare to expand the range of ages for the third inoculation next week." The booster vaccinations offered by Israel and some other countries have drawn criticism from the World Health Organization, which has said the global priority should be providing the standard inoculation to all. Israel has also announced mandatory quarantine for travellers, vaccinated or not, arriving from most countries of the world beginning Monday.