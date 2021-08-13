High court warns KMC of dismissing land-ownership petition

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to satisfy the court with regard to the maintainability of the petition in which the municipal body had claimed ownership of 265 acres in Landhi.

The direction came on the KMC’s petition that had challenged the permissions issued by the revenue department to individuals over 265 acres already allotted to the municipal body. The KMC submitted that 265 acres had been allotted to the municipal body on December 31, 1960 for the shifting of wool washing tanneries, and that the amount for the acquisition had been paid by the KMC.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that despite the KMC being a land-owing agency on the record of the revenue department, 40 individuals had claimed ownership of the municipal body's land on the basis of permissions and 30-year leases issued by the District Malir deputy commissioner.

The counsel submitted that the KMC has great apprehension about the right of ownership of land due to illegal leases issued by the revenue department. The court was requested to declare that the petitioner was the bona fide owner of the 265 acres earmarked for the KMC’s wool washing area in Landhi, and to direct the revenue department to cancel all the 30-year leases and permissions given to individuals by the department.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan observed that despite giving several chances, the KMC had failed to satisfy the court with regard to the maintainability of the petition.

The court gave the municipal body a final chance, directing its counsel to satisfy the court about the maintainability of the petition, and clarifying that if the KMC failed to satisfy the court on the next date of hearing, the petition would be dismissed on account of non-prosecution.