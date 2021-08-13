SIDA approves rules of business for including women in water governance structures

After civil society and women rights activists showed their concerns over the delay in approving the rules of business of the Sindh Water Management (Amendment) Bill, 2018, the Sindh Irrigation & Drainage Authority (SIDA) and the provincial irrigation department recently approved the rules of business for the inclusion of women in various water governance structures.

SIDA’s board members held a meeting at a hotel regarding the approval of the rules of business for the inclusion of women in various water governance structures, such as water course associations (WCAs), farmer organisations (FOs), and area water boards (AWDs) in light of the Sindh Water Management (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

SIDA Chairman Abdul Basit Soomro, SIDA Secretary Khurram Sheikh, the irrigation secretary and other board members attended the meeting. All members agreed and passed the rules of business and referred then to the law department for legal vetting.

Thanking the SIDA border members, particularly Chairman Soomro, Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) regional head Amjad Baloch said that the passage of the rules of business would help in guaranteeing women’s representation on various water governance structures -- including around 49,000 WCAs, over 950 FOs, and 14 AWBs -- in the province.

“It would be considered a revolutionary step for empowering not only women but also farmers and peasants in the water governance decision makings,” said Baloch. The Sindh Assembly passed the Sindh Water Management (Amendment) Bill, 2018, on January 12, 2021, recognising the role of women farmers in water management for the first time.

Rana Ansar, a provincial legislator from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), has proposed the bill regarding the inclusion of women in various water governance structures, such as WCAs, FOs, and AWDs. The SPO, an independent research and advocacy group, with the help of other rights groups, lobbied and carried out advocacy efforts to have this bill passed by the provincial legislature.