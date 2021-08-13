Two friends among five motorcyclists killed in road accidents

Five people, including two friends, lost their lives and two others were injured after speeding vehicles hit their motorbikes in different parts of the city on Thursday.

According to details, two people lost their lives and two others were seriously injured after a speeding trailer hit two motorbikes near Chamra Chowrangi within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

The casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Shafqat Iqbal and 28-year-old Hasnain Qasim. Police said that the deceased were friends, adding that both of them were residents of Shah Faisal Colony.

They have arrested the driver of the trailer and impounded his vehicle. Similarly, two more people died after a speeding trailer hit their motorbike in Baldia Town within the limits of the Mawach Goth police station. Their bodies were taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). Police said the victims were yet to be identified.

In another incident, a man died after a speeding vehicle hit his motorbike on the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Baldia Town police station. His body was taken to the CHK. He was later identified as 36-year-old Shahid Ali, son of Qurban Ali.