Wahab tells KMC land dept to upload record on website

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who has also been serving as the Sindh government spokesman and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, has tasked the KMC land department with fully uploading the record of KMC’s land and estate on the corporation’s website.

Wahab held a meeting with the heads of various departments of the KMC on Thursday during which the heads gave detailed briefings about their respective departments.

He discussed estate, charged parking, municipal utility charges and the affairs of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital at the meeting and issued instructions. He said that in the next 10 days, the record of the KMC’s land and estate should be fully uploaded on the official website.

He directed officials to form a uniform tax policy which was fully computerised and could not be changed manually. “A clear change should be seen in the institution. To highlight the positive image of Karachi, the city's parks, roads, underpasses and street lights should be improved so that the citizens have access to them,” Wahab added.

The KMC administrator said municipal utility charges were an important source of revenue for the KMC and so far in the current year, Rs157.5 million were received in the head of such charges while a target of Rs1 billion had been set for the current year. He added that the money received would be spent on construction and development of the city.

"We need the cooperation of the citizens for the betterment and development of the city," he said, adding that the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal project should be completed and made operational as it was an important project for the city.

He ordered the best possible treatment facilities for the patients at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Regarding the charged parking in the city, Wahab issued directions for improvements in the charged parking system in different areas of the city.

Wahab also took notice of traffic jams in the city and issued directions for using the city wardens along with the traffic police to maintain traffic flow on the roads. He said that the time wasted due to citizens getting stuck in traffic jams should be saved and city wardens should be deployed on roads in different shifts. He said that during his visit to the city, he would personally check the deployment of city wardens on roads and intersections.

United States Consul General Robert Silberstein visited the KMC head office on Thursday morning and met Wahab. He congratulated the newly appointed administrator on assuming new responsibilities and discussed issues of mutual interest with him. Wahab presented a commemorative shield to the US consul general on the occasion.