Shopkeeper killed, teenager wounded in mugging bids

A shopkeeper was killed and a teenager wounded for offering resistance during separate mugging bids in the city on Thursday.

According to police, 35-year-old Samiullah was shot and killed by robbers in Gabol Goth within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Gabol Goth and used to run a grocery-cum-photostat shop in the area. They added that the suspects managed to flee after committing the murder. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Separately, 15-year-old Jawad Rasheed was wounded for putting up resistance during a mugging bid near the Super Highway within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station. The victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Man kills brother

A man allegedly shot and killed his brother over a property dispute near the Super Highway on Thursday. In a separate incident, another man was wounded after being shot by his brother in Surjani Town.

Nasir Khan, 35, son of Bota Khan, was shot and killed at a house located near the Jamali Flyover near the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. His body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the man was shot and killed by his brother, Rasheed, over a property dispute. The deceased hailed from Mohmand Agency and used to work as a mason in Karachi. He was the father of five children. The suspect had gone into hiding after killing his brother, police said, adding that they had registered a case.

In the other incident, 32-year-old Ahmed Ali, son of Sher Muhammad, was shot and injured by his brother in a Surjani Town locality. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the victimâ€™s brother shot and injured him over a family dispute. Further investigations are underway.