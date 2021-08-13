Police claim arresting two TTP militants

Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a terrorism bid and arrested two militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The police also claimed to have recovered explosive materials from their possession.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ameer Zada and Taj Wali, who were apprehended during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Ibrahim Hyderi area. According to police, the two had received militancy training in Afghanistan and they were in possession of explosive materials and detonating wire. Police said the arrested men were involved in attacks on the NATO forces in Afghanistan and several other cases of terrorism, including kidnappings for ransom.

According to police, several companions of the two suspects had been killed during encounters with security forces and they were planning to carry out major terror activities in Karachi. Cases have been registered against them and investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police claimed to have arrested the son-in-law of deceased Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait during a raid conducted in the Lyari area.

The arrested man was identified as Sheheryar, who was reportedly a shooter of the gang and had been involved in more than 21 cases of murders, including those of cops. Further investigations are under way.