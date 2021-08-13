DHA double murder trial to be conducted daily from Aug 30

A sessions judge has ordered conducting trial in the DHA double murder case on a daily basis from August 30 under the standard operating procedure of the Model Criminal Trial Court. Atif Zaman and his absconding brother Adil Zaman have been charged with the murders of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizat Hayat in Defence Housing Authority on July 9, 2019.

On Thursday, the additional district and sessions judge of South, Faraz Ahmed Chandio, issued a schedule for the trial inside the central prison of the city after consulting with the complainant, prosecution and the defence.

According to the schedule, the court will record evidence till September 14 and then the statements of the accused and their defence will be recorded on September 18. Afterwards, the matter will be put up for final arguments from both sides from September 22 and the verdict will be given on September 30.

Meanwhile, the judge issued bailable warrants for the arrest of prosecution witnesses who had been skipping hearings, and ordered them to appear at the next hearing to record their statements.

According to the prosecution, the victims had invested in a business run by Atif. Over non-payment of their shares in the profit, they had been demanding their money back, due to which the accused killed them.

The charge sheet read that the accused summoned the victims at different places on the night of the incident, saying that he would return their money; however, he first killed Hayat at a traffic signal and afterwards went to kill Abbas in an office.

Following the murders, it added, when police raided Atifâ€™s apartment, he shot himself in the torso. He was taken to a private hospital for treatment where he stayed in intensive care for a few days.

On a previous hearing, the court had rejected his bail application on the ground that prima facie sufficient evidence was available against him; therefore, he was not entitled to be set free because it could affect the case.

The court bifurcated the case for Adil, who has been absconding since the Supreme Court revoked his bail in September 2020. He will be charged separately after he is arrested again. Adil was nabbed in October 2019 from a northern part of the country. However, the court granted him bail in June 2020 following which the complainant in the case, Zara Khan â€“ Abbasâ€™s wife -- moved to the appellate forum against it.

In a recent interview with The News, she had deplored that the case had seen a fair share of delays since the beginning, and they had been continuing since the indictment took over one and a half years to occur in February, 2021.