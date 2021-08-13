Covid kills 39 more, infects another 1,783 in Sindh

Thirty-nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,783 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 6,355 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 21,430 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,783 people, or 8.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,230,652 tests, which have resulted in 407,875 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 47,712 people across the province are currently infected: 46,203 are in self-isolation at home, 40 at isolation centres and 1,469 at hospitals, while 1,310 patients are in critical condition, of whom 103 are on life support.

He added that 2,229 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 353,808, which shows the recovery rate to be 86.7 per cent. The CM said that out of the 1,783 fresh cases of Sindh, 1,013 (or 57 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 318 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 205 from District Central, 174 from District South, 173 from District Malir, 106 from District Korangi and 37 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 191 new cases, Badin 85, Jamshoro 53, Thatta 45, Sanghar 42, Mirpurkhas 41, Tharparkar and Nawabshah 40 each, Naushehroferoze 37, Dadu 31, Tando Muhammad Khan 27, Matiari 24, Umerkot 16, Tando Allahyar and Sujawal 15 each, Khairpur 13, Kashmore 11, Sukkur and Ghotki six each, and Qambar one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government. Sharing the vaccination data, he said that 201,520 vaccine doses have been administered during the past 24 hours. He said that in total, 8,791,946 doses have administered, which constitutes 25.78 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.