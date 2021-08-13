Farhat Baig Mirza: A professor who was respected immensely for his services

Renowned forensic medicine expert Prof Farhat Baig Mirza passed away along with another four people in a tragic fire incident at his house on Thursday morning.

Prof Mirza was born in 1951. He was among the most respected professors in Pakistan. He served as the chairman of the Department of Forensic Medicine at Jinnah Sindh Medical University. Under his leadership, the department received full accreditation from the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Pakistan for FCPS Part II Training in Forensic Medicine, making it the only place in the Sindh province conducting this training at that time.

Under him, the department conducted classes for the Sindh Judicial Academy and Dada Bhai Institute of Post Graduate Studies for students doing LLM and PhD, in addition to teaching undergraduate and postgraduate students of the JSMU. The recently constructed JSMU mortuary was also a successful project under the leadership of Dr Farhat Mirza. Earlier, he worked as head of the Forensic Medicine Department at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College and Dow University of Health Sciences where he served for 37 years.

Prof Mirza also served as chairman of Medico-legal Reforms Committee of Sindh, constituted by the Sindh Health Department. He chaired the exhumation and custodial deaths’ boards and served as forensic expert for the provincial health department on the Special Medical Board at the Sindh Government Services Hospital, dealing with cases from across the province.

He had also been the subject expert for the Sindh Health Care Commission and a member of a committee formed by Sindh Health Department for establishing the DNA laboratory in the province.

“Presently, he was supervising JSMU students for fellowship in forensic medicine and used to conduct classes thrice a week. He was one of our senior most academicians,” said Principal

Sindh Medical College-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi.

“Our JSMU community owes a lot to Dr Farhat,” Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul said, offering his condolences to Professor Farhat. He also lauded the late professor for his years of service to the university and the province of Sindh.