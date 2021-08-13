Forensic medicine expert, three elderly siblings perish in house fire

A renowned professor of forensic medicine, Dr Farhat Mirza, his three elder siblings and a domestic worker died apparently of suffocation after a fire erupted at their house in Karachi’s Mohammad Ali Society on Thursday.

The blaze, according to the fire brigade department, broke out in the wee hours of Thursday, and the fire department received calls for help at around 3:41am. One fire tender was immediately scrambled to the property, and one more vehicle was sent at around 4am due to the intensity of the flames. One water tanker later joined the operation to douse the blaze.

The firemen rescued five people -- two women and three men -- in an unconscious state, but unfortunately all of them died soon afterwards. Dr Farhat Mirza, a 70-year-old retired professor of forensic medicine of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, was among the victims. His three siblings were identified as Sultan Mirza, 80, Sabiha Mirza, 78, and Shaista Mirza, 72. One of their chef-cum-domestic worker, identified as Akbar, 45, also lost his life in the tragedy.

According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the blaze engulfed the ground floor of the double-storey house located in Muhammad Ali Society. Three people residing on the first floor managed to get out of the house when the fire started. Seven people were on the ground floor, and two women among them had already been rescued.

One fireman also fell unconscious during the rescue operation. The firefighters faced massive difficulty and had to break the fence around the house. Police also reached the property and inquired about the incident. They suspected that the fire erupted due to a short circuit in the switch of the deep freezer.

Police said heirs took the bodies of the victims with them without medico-legal formalities at the mortuary of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Thursday afternoon. They said the body of the domestic servant was sent to his hometown for burial.