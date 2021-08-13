Biomechanics lab is a must for athletes’ maturity: Dr Waqar

ISLAMABAD: Unnecessary delay in the completion of biomechanics laboratory is hampering determining the worth of a youngster as an athlete and also serving no good to adjust the flaws of established ones, opined Dr Waqar Ahmed who took the initial step in establishing the facilities on most modern lines in 2005.

The former Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and now the chairman Anti-Doping Authority of Pakistan (ADOP), who took a personal interest in launching the venture within the Pakistan Sports Complex in 2005, said that the project should have started functioning long back.

“This biomechanics lab is a must if we want to judge true worth of a youngster as an athlete and or to remove established athletes’ weaknesses. With the cooperation of former bureaucrats — Jalil Abbas, Akram Malik, and the then Director General PSB Brig (r) Arif Siddiqi — we initiated the project in 2005. It was meant to complete within the next five years. It should have been fully operational in or around 2015 with all equipment installed. By now we would have been in the best position to judge and remove weaknesses of top athletes and to pick budding youngsters for a preferred Olympic sport. Sadly that has not been the case and even today, the building that was completed for the purpose near 2010 is without any required scientific equipment. The completion of the lab in time could have served many purposes and the best was to remove the weaknesses of established athletes to a level where they can improve their skills by a big margin.”

When asked how the bio-mechanics lab would remove the javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s flaws, Dr Waqar said the lab was meant for that purpose. “These bi-mechanics facility would give you the exact configuration of his approach towards a throw. By this, we would be in a position to know which part of his body does not come completely on his final approach or which body part is weaker and needs further strength. With the help of the lab, we can improve his performance to a considerable level. I am sure that he can reach 90m easily if we start working on his weaker links for a year. The same is the case with Talha Talib. We can easily judge as to why he is not so good in clear and jerk while his snatch is near to perfection. Those parts of his body which are not supporting his clean and jerk would then be strengthened.”

Likewise, Dr Waqar said that a completely raw athlete’s ability can easily be detected. “If a youngster wants to become an athlete, we can easily establish after conducting thorough biomechanics of his body as to which sports suit him most and in which Olympic sports he should pursue.”

The former DDG PSB said that gone were the day when there was no need for scientific analysis. “The sports have gone scientific a long time back. Only those nations excel in sports that follow scientific technology in improving athletes’ standards. Sadly despite the all-out efforts, I have not been able yet to make the people in power realize the importance of this most sought-after technology in the world of sports.”