 
close
Fri Aug 13, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
August 13, 2021

Warriors record easy win against Hawks

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
August 13, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Asif Nawaz (56) and Naveed Malik (45) powered Overseas Warriors to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Rawalakot Hawks in the inaugural Kashmir Premier League (KPL) match at the Muzaffarabad Stadium Thursday.

Abbas Afridi picked up 5 for 18 as Rawalakot were reduced to 145 in 20 overs. Umar Amin (54) looked in good touch.

In reply, the Warriors were set 132 runs winning target in 18 overs which they achieved for the loss of three wickets.

Both Nasir and Naveed put on over 100 runs for the opening wicket to set the stage for a big Warriors win. Asif Afridi (2-29) was the only notable bowler for the Hawks.

More From Sports

Latest News