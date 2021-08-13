Abid, Imran fall early on opening day

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Pakistan began stodgily against West Indies as a potent new ball pairing of Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales prowled after the visitors were put in to bat on the opening day of the first Test on Thursday.

On a day when showers were forecast, Pakistan lost Abid Ali and Imran Butt early.

Abid and Imran were viewed as the Achilles heel of the visiting side’s batting line-up, and both fell cheaply, leaving the rebuilding to Pakistan’s two best batters: Azhar Ali and Babar Azam.

Having crawled to 34 in 17 overs, the rains, as predicted, arrived, and the sides were forced into an early lunch.

West Indies will view that session as a clear notch in their column, and few could argue against it. Roach and Seales found prodigious movement with the new ball, which they were careful not to waste. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite had said yesterday his side had plans against each Pakistan player, and the way they went about dismantling the openers’ techniques suggested he had a point.

Both were discomfited by deliveries that kept seaming back in of a length, and when the changeup from Roach targeted Butt’s stumps on the full, he was never in position to play the expansive drive he attempted. He found his off stump uprooted, and it had been coming.

Abid had come off the back of an unbeaten double hundred against Zimbabwe, but against sterner opposition previously, his record is remarkably mediocre. He got off to a streaky start with a thick outside edge that evaded the slips bringing him his first runs, but ever since, scoring opportunities were rarer than a dry day this series. Seales set him up with short deliveries through the over before pitching one up, and the Pakistan opener obliged by nicking it through to Joshua da Silva.

Pakistan, though, might not be terribly worried in the bigger picture, though. The openers have struggled for a while now, and it’s come down to a high-achieving middle order to bail them out. Babar Azam and Azhar Ali appeared far more settled in the following overs even as dark clouds hovered above and West Indies bowlers menaced below.

Both sides, once the weather clears, have most of their work ahead of them as this Test match takes shape.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings

Imran Butt b Roach 11

Abid Ali c ÜDa Silva b Seales 9

Azhar Ali not out 3

Babar Azam not out 10

Extras (nb 1) 1

TOTAL (17 Ov, 2 wickets) 34

Yet to bat: Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan Ü, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-21 (Imran Butt, 6.4 ov), 2-21 (Abid Ali, 7.6 ov)

Bowling: Kemar Roach 5-1-15-1, Jayden Seales 5-2-11-1, Kyle Mayers 4-2-4-0, Jason Holder 3-0-4-0

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (WI)