Forex reserves fall to $24.644bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $209 million or 0.84 percent in the week ended August 06, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $24.644 billion, compared with $24.853 billion in the previous week. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) made external debt repayments and payments for the import of Covid-19 vaccine totaling $245 million, the central bank said in a statement. After accounting for other official inflows, SBP’s reserves decreased by $223 million to $17.622 billion.

The reserves of commercial banks amounted to $7.021 billion. That compared with $7.007 billion in the previous week.