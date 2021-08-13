Poverty of planning

LAHORE: Poverty is a socio-economic curse that deprives individuals from food, shelter, education, healthcare, sanitation, pure drinking water, and dignity.

Poverty has never been adequately addressed during the highest economic growth periods and it rebounded with great vigor at each economic downturn, a testimony to the flaws in our growth and poverty reduction strategies.

Planners must realise poverty reduction strategy should ensure the poor attain the ability to go about without shame. There is a need to emphasise the importance of dignity, respect and freedom from humiliation and respect in the society.

These virtues would come by empowering the poor. Empowerment provides the ability to advance towards the goals one values and have reasons to value.

The integrated approach should ensure physical safety, focusing on security from violence to property and person, and perceived violence that is usually not available to the poor.

The poor have no access to even pure drinking water. Access to clean drinking water will always depend chiefly on local policies. These include, above all, increased respect for the rule of law, for property rights, for freedom for people to take advantage of their entrepreneurial spirit and to express their discontent with their lot, not to mention other basic freedoms

We must also realise not everyone who is poor was born into poverty. New research shows large numbers of poor people have fallen into poverty within their lifetimes as is happening in recent months in Pakistan where poverty is on rise due to food inflation and shortages.

Poor planning and bad governance has landed the nation into the present mess.

We instead have been spending more on modernising urban roads creating alternate routes.

In fact we spend more on repair, maintenance and upgrade of existing urban roads than we spent on rural road infrastructure

Greater respect for human rights is not, of course, merely a desirable means towards the ends of poverty reduction and environmental protection.

It also happens to be an important - often the most important - item of human welfare and development.

Little attention was paid to poverty’s structural causes, such as inequality of assets and opportunities, or the unequal distributional consequences of growth.

And, because unskilled workers tend to lose their jobs first in economic downturns, while employment generally lags behind output recovery, reduced public investment in health, education, and other social programmes ultimately increased the vulnerability of the poor.

Programmes that most donors like – such as micro-credit, formalisation of land titles, and governance reforms – have sometimes helped to ameliorate the conditions facing the poor, they have not reduced poverty significantly.

Aid conditionality and treaty commitments have significantly constrained policymaking in most developing countries, especially for the poorest.

China has practically eliminated poverty for 800 million people in only 40 years through reforms, proper policies and regulatory changes.

It still has about 50 to 60 million poor people, and they are trying to find solutions for them. In India, technology is being used to solve some of the health and education issues [where] traditional service providers are not able to reach the poor.

We should stop paying lip service to the cause of poverty. Government statistics are not reliable.

A surgeon at a public hospital told The News their laboratory did not have funds to buy the test kits for various diseases. He said there would be uproar if they refused to do tests on samples collected from the patients. He said the technicians simply throw away the samples and issue fake reports.

This he added is the reason the doctors advise their acquaintances to get the tests done from private laboratories.