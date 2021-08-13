Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for a second straight session on Thursday, breaching 163 levels against the dollar due to persistent demand for the US currency from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 164.01 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 163.92 in the interbank foreign exchange market. The local unit slightly weakened by nine paisas or 0.05 percent against the dollar. The rupee also lost 30 paisas versus the greenback in the open market. It ended at 164.30 per dollar, compared with 163 in the previous session.

Dealers said the rupee sustained losses on the back of higher import payments.

“There were payments today, which pushed the rupee marginally lower,” said a forex dealer.

“Inflows from remittances and dollar selling from exporters were not sufficient to meet the market demand,” he added. “We expect the rupee to remain range-bound in coming days owing to the increased demand for the hard currency from importers. The market will monitor whether the rupee sustains the 164 marks.”

The higher trade deficit is exerting pressure on the domestic currency. The trade gap rose by 81 percent to $3.06 billion in the first month of this fiscal year.

Imports increased by 47 percent to $5.41 billion in July.

Analysts expect the country’s import bill is likely to go up further in FY2022 due to the fast pace of economic recovery and acceleration in the coronavirus vaccinations, putting pressure on the foreign exchange reserves and the domestic currency. The rupee is likely to trade in the band of 165 -170 by the end of this fiscal year.