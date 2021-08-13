The government-backed vaccination campaign is thankfully gaining momentum with each passing day. People are now not as reluctant as they were a few months back and are visiting centres to get vaccinated in a timely manner. This scenario is satisfactory, and one can hope that the nation will soon get rid of the lethal virus which is wreaking havoc around the globe. However, one thing that can affect the vaccination drive is the unqualified staff present at some centres. There should be at least one qualified doctor at every vaccination centre. Some reports have suggested that at some vaccination centres, the staff is unable to check a person’s body temperature and blood pressure. Also, the authorities need to investigate these reports that say that some people are involved in issuance of fake vaccination certificates. These issues need to be dealt with on an urgent basis.

Sajid Abbasi

Murree