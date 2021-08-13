Sincere leadership

This refers to the letter ‘Hollow promises’ (August 11) by Sajid Abbasi. The writer is right to the extent that the PTI has not fulfilled the tall promises it made before assuming power. However, it is not true that the PTI used the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext for justifying its mistakes. It is also worth mentioning that Pakistan’s inflation rate is lower than that of other countries’.

One believes that the ruling party lacks the experience and courage required to take tough decisions, but its leadership is sincere and patriotic.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA