The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) recently held the screening test for the Provincial Management Service (PMS). However, the last-minute change in KPPSC policies have frustrated a large number of aspirants. According to the new policy, only 25 people per seat/post will be allowed to take the competitive exam. Aspirants are now protesting against this policy. They are asking the KPPSC to allow them to take the exam. There is no doubt that disqualifying candidates on the basis of a screening test is unjust.

The higher authorities must resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Khalid Khan

Swat