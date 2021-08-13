One of the unfortunate truths of our society is that there are so many children who set out to work to earn money for their parents or guardians. In Pakistan, people from low-income households see their children as ‘financial assets’ who will help them meet monthly expenses. Psychologist Robin Grille has said, “a society’s destiny rests on how it treats its children.” And while it is important to criticise the country for not doing anything to put an end to child labour, it is also essential to analyse those factors that compel families to send their children to work. Many families don’t have enough money to afford a day’s meals. They need their children to help them run the house. Also, many skilled parents want their children to learn the same skill. For example, tailors, barbers and labourers train their children so that they can assist their parents at work, if needed. As a result, they don’t go to school.

It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that all children, regardless of their financial status, have access to quality education.

Kashif Ali

Shikarpur