Quaid’s vision

As we celebrate our Independence Day on Saturday (August 14), it is time to have a look at our achievements and shortcomings. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted democracy and rule of law to prevail in the country. However, at present, it seems that we have drifted away from his vision. Our founder wanted Pakistan to be a modern and democratic state with tolerance for dissent. However, the reality has been just the opposite. After his death, all the leaders that ruled over the country deliberately ignored the path that our founder had chosen for us. When Fatima Jinnah decided to stand up and protect the legacy of Quaid, she was called an Indian agent. In the 1960s, the policies of the dictator who was in charge of governance deprived the country of the sole chance to liberate Indian-occupied Kashmir.

What more will it take for us to realise that we need to follow the teachings of our founder?

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore