Afghan govt offers Taliban power sharing deal

WASHINGTON/HERAT/KABUL/DOHA: The Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday as the American negotiators tried to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the US Embassy in Kabul if they overrun the capital, two American officials said.

“Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country,” the source said. Kabul handed a proposal to Taliban negotiators in Qatar offering a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting, according to a member of the government’s team in Doha who asked not to be named.

A second negotiator, Ghulam Farooq Majroh, said the Taliban had been given an offer about a “government of peace” without providing more specifics.

Meanwhile, according to a report in New York Times on Thursday, the effort led by Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief American envoy in talks with the Taliban, seeks to stave off an evacuation of the embassy as the fighters rapidly seize cities across Afghanistan. The Taliban’s advance has put embassies in Kabul on high alert for a surge of violence in coming months, or even weeks, and forced consulates and other diplomatic missions elsewhere in the country to shut down.

Khalilzad is hoping to convince Taliban leaders that the embassy must remain open, and secure, if the group hopes to receive American financial aid and other assistance as part of a future Afghan government. The Taliban leadership has said it wants to be seen as a legitimate steward of the country, and is seeking relations with other global powers, including Russia and China, in part to receive economic support.

Two officials confirmed Khalilzad’s efforts, which have not been previously reported, on condition of anonymity to discuss the delicate negotiations. The State Department’s spokesman, Ned Price, declined to comment, but said funding would be conditioned on whether future Afghan governments would “have any semblance of durability.” “Legitimacy bestows, and essentially is the ticket, to the levels of international assistance, humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people,” Price said. American diplomats in Kabul now are trying to determine how soon they may need to evacuate the US Embassy should the Taliban prove to be more bent on destruction than a détente. On Thursday, the embassy urged Americans who were not working for the US government to leave Afghanistan immediately on commercial flights.

Biden administration officials insist that there are no immediate plans to significantly draw down the embassy’s staff of 4,000 employees, including about 1,400 Americans, as US troops formally complete their withdrawal from the country.

“We are withdrawing our forces from Afghanistan, but we are not withdrawing from Afghanistan,” the State Department said in a statement. “Although US troops will depart, the United States will maintain our robust diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan.”

On Thursday, the Taliban took over the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan´s third-largest city and also seized another key capital Ghazni just 150 kilometres from capital Kabul. An AFP correspondent filmed the Taliban flag flying over the police HQ in Herat, while the militants tweeted “the enemy fled. Dozens of military vehicles, weapons and ammunition fell into the hands of the Mujahideen”.

Further details of the Taliban's presence in the city were not immediately available, but it has been under siege for weeks. Herat — about 150 kilometres from the Iranian border — is home to veteran warlord Ismail Khan, who for weeks has been rallying his forces to make a stand against the Taliban.

Authorities in Kabul have now effectively lost most of northern and western Afghanistan and are left holding a scattered archipelago of contested cities also dangerously at risk. The loss of Ghazni piles more pressure on the country's already overstretched air force, needed to bolster Afghanistan´s dispersed security forces who have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.

Fighting was also raging in Kandahar and Lashkar Gar — pro-Taliban heartlands in the south. An official in Lashkar Gah said Taliban fighters were inching closer to government positions after a massive car bomb badly damaged the city's police headquarters Wednesday evening.

And in Kandahar, the Taliban said they had overrun the heavily fortified jail, saying “hundreds of prisoners were released and taken to safety”. The loss of the prison is a further ominous sign for the country's second city, which has been besieged for weeks by the Taliban.

There were also reports that hundreds of troops at Herat’s Shindand Air Base had deployed to the city to boost its defences.

Taliban captured Herat and Kandahar on Thursday as the insurgency’s race to seize control of the country accelerated, as the United States and UK annonced Thursday it will deploy troops to evacuate their embassy staff from Kabul.

With Kandahar fall, the number of provincial centers Afghan government forces lost control of against Taliban in the last 8 days rises to 12.

With the Taliban’s sudden gains in Kandahar, in the country’s southern Pashtun heartland, and Herat, a vital cultural and economic hub, the insurgents appear to be nearing a complete military takeover. Only four major cities — including the capital, Kabul — remain under government control, and two of them are under siege by the Taliban. As the Taliban swept across more territory, the United States and United Kingdom moved to quickly pull out their embassy staff from the capital.

The United States said it was sending 3,000 troops to the international airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul immediately to evacuate US embassy staff as the Taliban makes rapid gains. UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said London would send 600 of its own troops to evacuate its nationals and “support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us”.