Farhan Faruqui appointed GCFO of ANZ

ISLAMABAD: Farhan Faruqui, a veteran international banker comes from Pakistan, has been appointed as group chief financial officer (GCFO) of The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 'ANZ'.

One of the oldest banks in the world was founded in 1835 and had later purchased Grindlays and other banks which were merged in it. It is one of the largest banks in the world measured by total assets of more than AUD one trillion, and 50,000 employees.

It provides services to millions of customers in North America, Europe, Middle East, India, and throughout ASEAN countries, Australia and New Zealand. Farhan Faruqui was running the bank’s international and institutional business since he joined it in 2014.

The CEO of ANZ Shayne Elliott, who had previously also been the GCFO of the bank told the media that the bank had conducted a rigorous global search and Farhan Faruqui came out on top owing to his experience running big teams, managing complex businesses across multiple geographies, and for delivering outstanding results.

According to the bank’s press release, Farhan Faruqui had an extensive international banking career of more than 20 years at Citigroup, where he headed corporate and investment banking as well as global loans and capital markets business for the Asia Pacific Region (including China, Japan, India, Australia and other ASEAN countries).

Earlier, he also held the Citibank's country head positions in Europe and Africa. Prior to that he had worked in Exxon and in ICI. Farhan Faruqui will have responsibilities for all aspects of finance, treasury, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations. He is the first banker belonging to Pakistan who has been assigned the prestigious slot. Furqan is son of retired senior bureaucrat Salman Faruqui, who relinquished his assignment as Adviser/Principal Secretary to the President eight years ago and before that served the country holding considerable assignments as the federal secretary.