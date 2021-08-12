Ex-FS says India a bystander in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian foreign secretary Vivek Katju, who also served as ambassador in Kabul, has confessed that India has boxed itself into a corner in Afghanistan and has become a bystander in Afghanistan and it does not know which way to turn.

“I can’t understand the logic of the policy our ‘wise men’ are following,” he said in an interview. “I have thought for many years that our Afghan policy needs to show nimbleness and we need to reach out to all parties, including the Taliban,” he said.

Katju repeatedly referred to the senior officials and politicians responsible for India’s Afghanistan policy as “wise men”. He said: “What we are witnessing is strategic paralysis.” He called India’s refusal to talk officially and upfront with the Taliban “counter-productive”. He argued that India should be formally and openly talking to the Taliban. He said the explanation by Russian Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov that India had not been invited to the extended Troika meeting because the meeting is restricted to countries with “unequivocal influence on both sides” suggests that our refusal to talk to the Taliban is backfiring.

He pointed out that India is the only important country that has refused to talk to the Taliban officially and openly. As he put it, “the wise men” stood apart from what the rest of the world is doing. He pointed out that even countries with whom India wants to coordinate its Afghanistan policy, like Russia and Iran, have long ago established their own contacts with the Taliban. He said that well over a year ago, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy, had advised India to talk. Yet, this was ignored.

Asked how he responded to the government’s arguments that the Taliban are Pakistani puppets and opposed to Indian role in Afghanistan, a position that is emotionally reinforced by the continuing overhang of the Kandahar hijack and memories of the humiliation meted out by the Taliban at that time, Katju said: “Great powers overcome such experiences and don’t allow emotions to come in the way”. He said India “can’t be sullen”, particularly when India’s interests require that we talk to the Taliban. He cited the example of Rajiv Gandhi in 1988 and said at that time, India faced a similar situation in Afghanistan as the Russians were retreating. Rajiv Gandhi had no hesitation in talking to the Mujahideen even though India did not like the group or its ideology. “This shows that Rajiv Gandhi pursued the requirements of Realpolitik,” he said.

He also suggested this was a precedent the Modi government could have followed to talk to the Taliban. Looking back over the years, Katju said: “We first put all our eggs in the Karzai basket and then we have put all our eggs in the Ghani basket.” He pointed out that India congratulated Ashraf Ghani even before the Afghanistan Election Commission had officially declared him elected.

Katju also answered critical questions about the future. Should India recognise a Taliban government that captures power militarily in Kabul or stand by the statement made by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in the Rajya Sabha (July 29) that “we would never accept any outcome which is decided by force”? His answer was that he believes India will do what the rest of the world does i.e. the major international countries. But added whether or not it should do that is another matter. When pressed further, he said he personally believes the best course would be to talk to the Taliban at that time and then decide about recognition. Asked whether a Taliban government in Afghanistan would seek to limit or even eliminate India’s presence, both diplomatically and economically, which would be in accord with Pakistan’s view that India’s role in Afghanistan is “larger than it ought to be”, Katju said: “Every government of any shape or form in Kabul would want a relationship with India.” However, he added, the influence that Pakistan has on the Taliban is much greater than any it had in the ’90s on the Mujahideen government that succeeded the Soviet-backed Najibullah regime. Katju said he was worried by the possibility that a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan could become a sanctuary for the LT and the Jaish, an apprehension that is corroborated by credible reports that suggest the LT and the Jaish are already fighting alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan. However, he said: “How can you address that except by talking to the Taliban?”