To criminalise enforced disappearances: Rights activists call for passage of proposed bill

ISLAMABAD: Defence of Human Rights Pakistan (DHR) in collaboration with the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) organised a webinar on the proposed Amendment Bill to criminalise enforced disappearances in Pakistan.

This is a significant development in the field of human rights work in Pakistan. The panel in the webinar included four international speakers from different human rights organizations and two local speakers from Pakistan, says a press realse issued here on Wednesday. On the 7th of June 2021, a proposed Criminals Law (Amendment) Act 2021 was introduced by the Ministry of Human Rights in the National Assembly aimed at declaring the disappearance of a person as a non-bailable and punishable offence. The webinar focused on discussing both the hopes and concerns regarding the proposed amendment bill.

Chairperson of Defence of Human Rights Amina Janjua, while addressing the webinar, said: "We have high hopes regarding this bill. When I met the PM in July, I informed him that the process has been really slow. There is no talk about the bill anymore. Nonetheless we are still hopeful that this is an important milestone in the history of human rights & our struggle". She further added that we, as human rights organisations, need international pressure for this bill to be accepted and implemented by the state. PPP leader Farhatullah Baber said in Pakistan, the issue of enforced disappearance has become very very serious. Amina has become a strong and consistent voice against this issue since the very beginning. This bill can be called the very first step towards eradicating enforced disappearance from the country. Advocate Umer Gilani during his speech told the participants that more than 7,000 cases of abductions have been reported in Pakistan. He believed that legal fight has to continue along with campaign and lobbying as it was in Mahera Sajid's case in which the court awarded a monthly subsistence allowance.

Programme Officer from International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) Juliette Rousselot said: "We as international human rights organisations accept and welcome this bill. Also we will stand by our local partners and organisations in Pakistan till this bill has been passed. The governments in Pakistan are too slow to take action, legislate and effectively pursue. Passing of law is the first step but there should be continuous accountability in putting an end to this practice.

South Asia Coordinator from Forum-Asia Debendra Adhikari said that enforced disappearance is actually a very big crime as it is the crime against humanity. It is a continuous crime because of which its impact is even graver. South Asia Director of Human Rights Watch Meenakshi Ganguly said that enforced disappearances even for a short period are still considered disappearances and illegal. It is a continuing crime. It is important to know that disappearances are one of the most heartbreaking human rights violations. Secretary General of Asian Federation Against Involuntary & Enforced Disappearance Joey Faustino said that the bill is definitely a step forward for the families of the disappeared in Pakistan. As this step is being taken, we should not lose sight of the struggle for justice and truth. He concluded with the determination that AFAD is and will continue to provide assistance to its partner organisations. AFAD and DHR are conducting a research report which will include data of 400+ victims.

South Asia Campaigner for Amnesty International Rimmel Mohydin, while concluding the session, said that the law lacks the attention to details such as the psycho-social aspect, or the economic, rehabilitation aspect of enforced disappearance. She said that we forget that in Pakistani society mostly men are abducted and subjected to disappearance, so women then have to develop the political role and appear in the public eye to fight for their return. The victim families go through stigmatisation, psychological effects, health, and education issues. There are so many layers to this issue which need to be incorporated while this law is being tabled or implemented. She further added that families have died waiting for the safe return of their loved-ones, example of Sadaf Chugtai. She also added that on the one hand the government shows signs of improvement, bringing a law and on the other hand disappearances are still going on such as the recent case of Seenger Noonari from Sindh. In the past, the successive governments in Pakistan have not been able to criminalise enforced disappearance. However, the proposed bill has many shortcomings which were addressed by the speakers. They said that the bill has only been tabled in the National Assembly and has not been approved by the House yet which is alarming. Pakistan is in dire need of a strong legislation to completely eradicate the crime of enforced disappearance in the country, they added.