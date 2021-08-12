Jalozai housing project: Bank selection declared violation of KPPRA rules

PESHAWAR: A two-member inquiry commission has declared the section of a bank for the mega housing project in Jalozai a misprocurement and violation of KPPRA rules, however, the committee has not found any evidence of financial gain. The Secretary Housing changed the procurement committee without the approval of the Board. The committee has selected the bank without any written evaluation criteria. The software was considered the bank's selection criterion, although there was no IT expert on the committee.

A two-member committee comprising senior officials submitted its report to the provincial government.

Chief Secretary Khyber, Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz had ordered a high-level inquiry into the allegations and complaints against the provincial housing department for selecting a private bank for the mega housing project in Jalozai.

When contacted, Housing Minister Amjad Ali said that he had expressed serious concerns over the selection of the bank as it was not capable of receiving such a large number of applications. He said the MoU was signed without his knowledge and he also wrote letters to the concerned authorities in this regard.

When Housing Secretary Muhammad Ali Shah was asked to comment on the inquiry findings, he said the contract was awarded in strict compliance with the directions of the State Bank of Pakistan and Finance Department after following a totally transparent and competitive process duly authorised by the Authority.

Inside sources said that the bank was able to handle big operations and no complaints were received from the applicants. They also ruled out any violation in the contract.

The provincial government has launched a mega residential project in Jalozai. The housing department gave the contract for forms submission and the down payment to the bank. Some of the complainants had accused the housing department of choosing a bank that has limited branches in Peshawar. The majority of the applicants had complained against the slow process of work at the bank.

According to the report, there was no evidence of any financial gain; however, the procurement committee had not followed KPPRA Act. The committee has rejected the departmental presumption that the bank hiring is under State Bank / Ministry of Finance Instructions because they could not share any documents. “There is no exemption to the KPPRA procedure. The committee has selected the bank without having any written criteria for the evaluation of applications. Marking was done without any criteria. Department justification for selecting the private bank could not be assessed in absence of criteria”, the report said.

The report further revealed the without the approval of the Board, the secretary changed the procurement committee, which was not his mandate. The original procurement committee was headed by DG - then-Secretary Housing changed it - then there are approvals which should have been of Housing Authority but these are on files. The committee further noted that there was no expert in the assessment committee, so how can software be assessed by officers with no expertise.

However, the government did not suffer any losses as it was opening an account to collect fees from the people. However, due to the fewer number of branches, the people faced difficulties.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority selected only one bank instead of multiple banks to facilitate the general public like the Ehsaas programme, they could have allowed more than one bank. The KPHA has not sent a request for proposal (RFP) to all banks.

It is pertinent that hundreds of applicants after standing in queues for hours to submit their application forms for the government-run housing project had hopelessly returned home. The government was severely criticised for the selection of bank. The local administration has also closed the process after accusing the bank management of violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the COVID-19 pandemic.