‘Breastfeeding can help avoid childhood illnesses’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday urged for the promotion of breastfeeding practices in the country to protect children from various medical complications. “Breastfeeding is the best source of nourishment for infants and young children and a proven lifesaving strategy that helps protest children against many childhood illnesses,” Dr. Faisal said while addressing the participants of an awareness walk on breastfeeding.

He said that it was well established that breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, were less likely to be obese or overweight, and were less prone to non-communicable diseases later in life. He said that there was no alternative to promoting breastfeeding to build a healthy nation. He said that the government has taken all necessary initiatives to observe the breastfeeding week across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic to renew the commitment of the health authorities in promoting breastfeeding is a fundamental right of all mothers and children. He stressed that infants must be given the first breast milk as it makes their body’s immune and resistance systems strong, which help protect them from various diseases, he added. He said that the breastfeeding week takes place at a time when the experts are calling for vaccinating pregnant and breastfeeding women on a priority basis. He said that COVID-19 causes low oxygen saturation in pregnant women, which causes the mothers and unborn infants to die. Hence, vaccination is the only reliable means of protection, he added. He said that counselling could empower women to overcome challenges and prevent feeding and care practices that may interfere with optimal breastfeedings, such as the provision of unnecessary liquids, foods and breast milk substitute to infants and young children.