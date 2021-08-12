Twin cities report 5 more deaths, 728 new cases

RAWALPINDI: Number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has been registering a tremendous increase as in the last two days, as many as 1,512 new patients have been reported from the twin cities making an average of 756 cases per day is well over sixteen times the average number of patients reported per day from the region in the last two weeks of June this year.

It is important to mention that from June 14 to June 30, a total of 782 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district while in the last 24 hours, as many as 728 patients were reported from the twin cities.

The death rate among patients is also on the rise as in last one week, the virus claimed 28 lives from the region while in the last 24 hours, five more patients died of COVID-19 from the twin cities.

It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been around 12 per cent for the last 10 days. In Rawalpindi district, the positivity rate has been recorded as 13.67 per cent while in ICT it was well over 9.5 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that as many as 1,875 patients belonging to the twin cities have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 while the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 120,516.

After another four COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll became 1,053 while 273 more patients belonging to the district were tested positive taking tally to 28,844 of which 25,824 patients had recovered. The number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,967 on Wednesday that was 126 on June 30 this year.

According to the health department, a total of 100 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,867 patients from Rawalpindi district were in home isolation on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 822 while 455 new patients were reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that took the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 91,672.

To date, a total of 86,597 patients from ICT have recovered from coronavirus illness while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 4,253 on Wednesday that was slightly over 900 at the end of June.