‘Govt afraid of PPP activism in South Punjab’

MULTAN: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Wednesday condemned police crackdown on the party workers.

PPP south Punjab president Syed Ahmed Mehmood, chief coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen, senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam in a statement condemned arrest of Dera Ghazi Khan PPP office bearers.

They said the PTI-led government was afraid of the PPP activism in south Punjab and that was why the PPP workers were being harassed through police and their houses were being raided. Syed Ahmed Mehmood said the PTI-led government had lost its integrity among the masses. He said Dera Ghazi Khan police had arrested PPP Tehsil Kot Chutta president Dr Ghulam Murtaza without any justification. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's growing popularity among the people and fear of the change were the causes behind such actions of the government. He urged the the government to stop intimidating and threatening the people by taking revenge against party office-bearers and workers.

He said the government should refrain from using high-handed tactics and immediately dismiss and take back false case against Dr Murtaza. He warned the government of serious consequences after retaliation against PPP workers. He said PPP Jiyalas were afraid of nothing. South Punjab PPP chief coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen said the PTI government had failed in providing relief to the masses and was now intimidating the PPP workers. He said the PTI-led government had failed in controlling inflation. South Punjab PPP senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam said the PTI has taken action against PPP workers to camouflage its failures.

Commissioner reviews flood control measures: Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Wednesday tasked the administration of the four districts to complete the flood control arrangements.

Presiding over a meeting on floods at his office, the commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of the division and the Irrigation Department to conduct a thorough inspection of security dykes and conduct an encroachment operation. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Sarfraz Ahmed and other DCsof the division. The commissioner said there was no danger of floods at present and flow in all rivers was normal. However, he said the administration is on full alert to deal with any emergency.

He said all the DCs should keep their machinery active and keep ample stock of snake bite vaccines and fodder while emergency agencies including rescue should continue silent exercise. He directed that in view of heavy rains, WASA disposal stations should be kept fully operational. Briefing the meeting, the DC said the district administration was fully prepared for the flood, monsoon and a control room has also been set up to monitor and monitor the flood situation. He said the river situation is normal. Despite the situation, the emergency plan is ready.