DC orders removal of encroachments

JHANG: Municipal Corporation Administrator/Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmed Wednesday directed the Chief Officer (CO) and other officials concerned to remove encroachments from routes of processions.

The DC issued the directives after inspecting New Eidgah Road, Block Shah Road, Jhang City, Satellite Town and other procession routes of the city. He said the procession routes should be declared no-parking zones.

The DC asked the sanitation staff to ensure cleanliness and smooth functioning of sewerage system around Imambargahs, mosques and on routes of processions. He asked the CO to meet with caretakers of Imambargahs and organisers of processions for coordination about arrangements. The DC urged citizens to maintain peace and brotherhood during Muharram and keep vigil eyes on anti-social elements.

After having a meeting with licence holders of processions, the DC directed the CO and engineering branch officials to complete repair and patchwork of city roads as soon as possible. He said separate Muharram plans by Health Department and Rescue 1122 have been finalised and emergency control room has also started functioning in DC office. He said all heads of departments had been asked not to leave the district till further orders.