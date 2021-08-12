PDM finally endorses PPP’s narrative of public issues, says Kundi

ISLAMABAD: The PPP said Wednesday that finally the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has come to the narrative of the PPP of doing politics on public issues instead of personal agenda.

“The PDM came late but came right and the PPP is with the PDM on public issues instead of personal agendas as today the PDM also came on the PPP’s public narrative,” said PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi while reacting to the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Kundi said in order to honour the vote; we must give importance to the issues of the voters.

He reiterated the offer of the PPP to bring no-confidence motion in Punjab and in Islamabad, saying that people are fed up with the PTI government and are looking towards the opposition and if the opposition parties decide today, then Punjab government could be removed. He said the PPP and the PDM are on the same page on election reforms and the electronic voting machine. The PPP under the leadership of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stands by its position, he added.