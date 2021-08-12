‘Plan underway to establish new dental college at FMU’

FAISALABAD: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid Wednesday said the plan of establishing a new dental college at Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) was underway.

Talking to reporters at the FMU after the syndicate meeting, the minister said the syndicate had decided to set up a new dental college at the FMU.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry and members of the syndicate were also present. The minister said the 4th wave of coronavirus was very dangerous and people should take precautionary measures in this regard.

She said 1,240 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab was a matter of concern.

She said by August 14, in Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan 40 per cent people of 18-year-old people would be inoculated. To a question, the minister said those who have been vaccinated with Chinese vaccine cannot be vaccinated with other vaccines. She said every hospital had been directed to provide free emergency and indoor medicines to patients. Earlier, a meeting of the syndicate was held in which it was decided to start various new programs.

EXTENSIVE MUHARRAM SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS FINALISED: Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Wednesday said the Punjab government had made extensive security arrangements to ensure peaceful atmosphere during Muharram.

Taking briefing at Deputy Commissioner's Office on the arrangements for Muharram, the minister said peaceful Ashura demands best departmental services. He said in the coming days CCTV cameras should be used from the control rooms to monitor the movements of the people in Muharram processions and gatherings. He cleared that there should be no interruption in the departmental communication.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, CPO Sohail Chaudhry, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Sadr Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Umar Maqbool, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, Civil Defence Officer Rana Abbas and other officers were also present on the occasion. The DC apprised the minister about the arrangements being made regarding Muharram and said the district administration was in close touch with the police and members of the peace committee to monitor security and administrative matters. At the same time, the atmosphere of religious harmony and tolerance was maintained. He said 57 clerics have been banned in the district and 80 have been gagged. During the briefing, the CPO apprised the details of the security plan for Ashura Muharram and said that additional force has been deployed at sensitive places while four-level screening of participants in processions and gatherings will be conducted.

He said a total of 443 processions and 1,281 majalis will be held which are being categorized as A, B and C and security arrangements are being implemented as per the checklist. He also informed about flash points, combing operation, training of police and volunteers and other necessary security matters. Later, talking to the media, the minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar was using all its resources for the peaceful conduct of Muharram and provincial cabinets in all districts to monitor the arrangements.