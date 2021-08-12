Fawad asks Afghans to ask leaders about $2tr aid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the people of Afghanistan and US must question the so-called leadership of Afghanistan where two trillion dollars had vanished, which were meant for building Afghan National Army.

In a tweet, the minister said, “With 8th province falling to Taliban, people of Afghanistan and people of US must question so-called leadership of Afghanistan where 2 trillion USD had vanished, which were meant for building Afghan National Army? How come all ministers and generals became billionaires but people of Afghanistan are suffering due to poverty? Who is responsible for these sufferings?”

“Corruption of leadership drowns the nations and Afghanistan is an example of that,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Fawad Hussain strongly reacted to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) news conference, saying the purpose of its revival was to give relief to Nawaz Sharif in cases.

The minister said, “On the one hand, Nawaz Sharif's visa is not being extended in the UK, on the other hand, the PDM is once again trying to revive its dead horse, what is the purpose of this?”

Fawad said that it was hoped that Shehbaz Sharif would also keep the repatriation of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a guarantee on the agenda of the PDM, which he has guaranteed in the courts. “PDM has become useless. Maulana Sahib and Shehbaz Sharif should work together to make an organisation of affectees. When the PDM first went out to protest, it split, then when it came out to demand the resignation of the government, the ANP and the PPP resigned from the PDM,” he pointed out.

Now, he claimed, the PDM movement will end in the form of resignations of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others. “The useless seats of the opposition make no difference, with each passing day, the commitment of the people of Pakistan to Imran Khan is getting stronger and deeper because they want to see Imran Khan a successful leader,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad noted, has changed the course of the country's economic decline as a result of continuous hard work, perseverance and brilliant strategy. “Giving relief to the common man is his first priority, the coming months and years will be for the development and prosperity of the country,” said the minister.