Sindh Assembly’s ex-deputy speaker Rahila Tiwana joins PTI

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly’s former deputy speaker Rahila Tiwana Wednesday announced joining the PTI because of the efforts of the recently appointed PM’s Special Assistant for Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

At a press conference at her residence in the presence of former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, she also announced merging Pakistan Watan Party, a little-known political party with the PTI. At the event, Bano Siddiqui, PML-Q’s former MPA Dr Badar Chan and Ms Nyla were also present. “PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the best possible amid political, social and economic challenges particularly in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak,” Arbab Rahim said. He praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bold stand on the issues of national importance including Kashmir and Palestine.