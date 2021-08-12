Pak media bodies reject proposed PMDA

KARACHI: Representatives of media organisations in a joint statement have rejected the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority and termed the concept an unconstitutional and draconian law against the freedom of press and expression and a step toward imposing the state control to regulate all segments of media under an over-centralised body.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) representatives vehemently objected to the proposed PMDA as it appears to be aimed at subjugating the freedom of press and expression. The major stakeholders believe that the PMDA is an attempt to tighten the federal government control over the media from one platform ignoring the fact that print, electronic and social media are separate entities with their own defined features. The move to bring under state control smacks of an authoritarian streak that should have no place in democratically-elected dispensation. They have urged the joint meeting of the Senate and National Assembly on Information to reject the proposal completely.