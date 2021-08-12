Govt, Opp trade barbs in NA on sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the PTI government Wednesday to quit if it could not fight the powerful mafia to provide relief to the masses as the opposition members in the National Assembly criticised the government for providing insufficient subsidies to the agriculture sector.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and the opposition members also exchanged remarks on the issue of the powerful mafia controlling the sugar industry.

The otherwise dull National Assembly which faced a quorum issue just an hour after in session became alive with an exchange of remarks on the powerful sugar mafia.

“If the powerful mafia is more powerful than the government, you have no right to stay any longer in the government,” PPP parliamentarian Raja Pervez Ashraf said.

Taking strong exception to the statement of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, the senior parliamentarian also dared him to name the powerful sugar mafia in the government.

He also questioned as to what benefits the people had reaped from the bumper wheat crops. “The people are forced to purchase flour at a high price despite bumper wheat crop in the country,” he said.

He advised the minister to correct his statement and stop boasting about the government performance.

“Just beating the drum and giving long statements will not provide relief to the people,” he said.

He said the government has been showing non-seriousness during the Question Hour and relevant ministers remain absent while the state minister has to give answers to all the questions.

“The minister of state has not been briefed correctly by the ministries concerned and that is why he gives irrelevant statements,” he said.

He said the members had asked questions about cotton whereas the minister started talking about the sugar mafia.

In response, the state minister said a powerful sugar mafia existed in Larkana and Raiwind.

“I will not name the powerful mafia which is controlling the sugar industry but you know they belong to Larkana and Raiwind.”

He said the opposition members were wise enough to know as to how much sugar factories their leadership had owned before and after joining the national politics.

Earlier, PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi accused the government of withdrawing different subsidies to the agriculture sector with a particular reference to growers of cotton crops.

Abbasi said the state minister should inform the house as to why the production of cotton had dropped from 140 million bales to 5.6 million bales.

He said the PML-N and PPP governments had given a record relief to the agriculture sector whereas the present government was gradually withdrawing all the subsidies.

The minister told the house that efforts are being made to introduce new seeds to increase the agriculture productivity including that of cotton.

He said the government had given a special relief package of Rs50 billion to the agriculture sector after the breakout of COVID-19.

He said subsidies had been given to the farmers on fertiliser, pesticides and seed, adding that as a result of these measures, the country had witnessed a record wheat production of 27.5 million metric ton.

He said it was the first time that investment is being made to address the problems of the farmers, adding a subsidy of Rs 10 billion will be given to the farmers on different agricultural inputs for the Kharif season.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri first suspended proceedings and then adjourned the house until Thursday for lack of quorum.

JUI-F parliamentarian Abdul Shakoor pointed out lack of quorum.