Stray dog tortured, strangulated in Layari

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for badly torturing and strangulating a stray dog in Karachi’s Layari neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The police took action after the video of the incident circulated on the social media. In the mobile video, it can be seen that a dog is being strangulated with the help of a rope while he was being beaten up by the people with the help of the baton.

Police said that the incident occurred in Layari’s Baghdadi area. After the video of the incident went viral, Baghdadi police registered an FIR No. 454/21 under Section 429/34 against unknown persons. In the FIR, the police stated that around half of a dozen people were torturing the dog with pelting stones and hitting with the batons besides strangulating him.

Police said that one of the people who was torturing the dog has been identified as Hussain while further investigation was underway.