UAE ambassador pays tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates ambassador to Pakistan paid rich tributes to the sagacious leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and felicitated Pakistan on its 74th anniversary.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi said “while celebrating Pakistan’s 74th anniversary, we recall the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his struggle and achievements, express our respect for the people and leadership of this great country”.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi as gesture of solidarity with people and county, visited Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in Karachi.

He recorded his tributes in the memoir book there. Hamad Obaid Alzaabi is among the envoys who visited the Quaid’s mazar and its being widely praised in this connection.