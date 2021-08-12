PDM has failed to cause any harm to govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the opposition had tried everything to destabilise democratically elected government, but now left with only option to cooperate in the Parliament for legislating on electoral reforms to ensure free and fair elections.

In a tweet, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement, a multi-party opposition alliance, had failed to cause any harm to the government after falling short on its towering claims of en masse resignations, no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament, sit-in and long march.

The PDM was nothing more than an assembly of unemployed people, he added.

The minister said only option left for the opposition was to legislate on electoral reforms including use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections and provision of right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

Farrukh Habib said that PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif would return home on next flight if given an NRO like concession.

Addressing a match concluding ceremony of the Inter-media Independence Cup Wednesday, he said it was being told that Nawaz Sharif could not return to the country from London due to the coronavirus related restrictions, but, in reality, the PMLN sought an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for him.

He also recalled Maryam Nawaz’s statement in which she covertly demanded an NRO like concession to let his father escape jail terms here.

Farrukh claimed that the PMLN leader did not take a single dose of injection during his stay. The minister said Nawaz Sharif, who was a declared fugitive and absconder, had been living in the United Kingdom with an expired Pakistani passport. He advises Nawaz to better relinquish his obstinacy and come back to the country for serving the jail term, given by the court to him in the corruption cases.

To a query, he described absence of Maryam Nawaz from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) recent meeting as a ‘new change.’ Referring to internal rifts of the PML-N, he said there were two narratives in the multi-party opposition alliance.

On the one hand, Shehbaz Sharif called for politics of reconciliation, while on the other, Maryam insisted on politics of ‘resistance.’ Let’s see which one of the narratives will prevail in the PDM in future,” he responded to another query.

Farrukh Habib said that the government was striving to ensure provision of rights and all possible facilities to the minorities.

In his message on National Minorities Day, he said level-playing field was being ensured for them in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.