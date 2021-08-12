FBR strategises disposal of appeals

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) held a Video Link Conference (VLC) with Commissioners Appeals to review their performance during 2020-21.

The conference, chaired by Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, Minister of State (MoS) and Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue, was attended by Asim Ahmed, Secretary Revenue Division and Chairman, FBR. The conference chalked out a strategy to dispose of the pending appeals involving revenue of billions of rupees by 30th December, 2021 as envisaged in Rule 76O of Income Tax Rules, 2002.

Syed Ghulam Abbas Kazmi, Member Legal, explained that the Legal Wing and its 33 Appeals Commissionerates have taken several measures to improve the litigation of tax cases, including e-filing of appeals. The new speedy system of appeal filing is working since 1st January, 2021 and so far 20,415 appeals have been filed online, he said.

SAPM on Finance and Revenue,Dr. Waqar Masood Khan expressed the government’s strong resolve towards re-organization and transformation of the FBR. He added that FBR is the backbone of the public finance as it generates and collects tax revenue. Dilating upon the importance of automation in FBR as an important component of the government's reform initiatives, he congratulated the chairman FBR and Member Legal for successfully launching e-filing of appeals and noted that it had minimized the physical interaction between the taxpayer and the Commissioner Appeals, thereby, reducing the cost of appeal filing along with ensuring efficient service delivery and transparency. It would also facilitate the offices of Commissioners (Appeals) to dispose of appeals efficiently in a paperless environment using the FBR’s Web Portal, he observed.

Asim Ahmed, Secretary Revenue Division and Chairman FBR, praised the Legal Wing for disposing of 25,323 appeals involving tax revenue of Rs899.6 billion during the previous financial year. He also acknowledged the role played by Legal and IT Wings of FBR in making automation of the appellate process a success. The Commissioners Appeals also made presentations of their performance during the previous financial year and briefed on the strategy to dispose of pending and fresh appeals during the current financial year.