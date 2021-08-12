Church body demands solution to minorities problems

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The United Church Forum on Wednesday asked the government to take practical steps to resolve the problems faced by the religious minorities. Chairperson of the forum, Bishop Ernst Jacob made the demand while speaking at a news conference on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Bishop Asif Maseeh, Bishop Aamir and others.