Thu Aug 12, 2021
BR
Bureau report
August 12, 2021

Church body demands solution to minorities problems

National

BR
Bureau report
August 12, 2021

PESHAWAR: The United Church Forum on Wednesday asked the government to take practical steps to resolve the problems faced by the religious minorities. Chairperson of the forum, Bishop Ernst Jacob made the demand while speaking at a news conference on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Bishop Asif Maseeh, Bishop Aamir and others.

