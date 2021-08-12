Jalozai housing project: Bank selection declared violation of KPPRA rules

PESHAWAR: A two-member inquiry commission has declared the section of a bank for the mega housing project in Jalozai a misprocurement and violation of KPPRA rules, however, the committee has not found any evidence of financial gain. The Secretary Housing changed the procurement committee without the approval of the Board. The committee has selected the bank without any written evaluation criteria. The software was considered the bank's selection criterion, although there was no IT expert on the committee.

A two-member committee comprising senior officials submitted its report to the provincial government.

Chief Secretary Khyber, Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz had ordered a high-level inquiry into the allegations and complaints against the provincial housing department for selecting a private bank for the mega housing project in Jalozai.

When contacted, Housing Minister Amjad Ali said that he had expressed serious concerns over the selection of the bank as it was not capable of receiving such a large number of applications. He said the MoU was signed without his knowledge and he also wrote letters to the concerned authorities in this regard.

When Housing Secretary Muhammad Ali Shah was asked to comment on the inquiry findings, he said the contract was awarded in strict compliance with the directions of the State Bank of Pakistan and Finance Department after following a totally transparent and competitive process duly authorised by the Authority.

Inside sources said that the bank was able to handle big operations and no complaints were received from the applicants. They also ruled out any violation in the contract.

The provincial government has launched a mega residential project in Jalozai. The housing department gave the contract for forms submission and the down payment to the bank. Some of the complainants had accused the housing department of choosing a bank that has limited branches in Peshawar. The majority of the applicants had complained against the slow process of work at the bank.

According to the report, there was no evidence of any financial gain; however, the procurement committee had not followed KPPRA Act. The committee has rejected the departmental presumption that the bank hiring is under State Bank / Ministry of Finance Instructions because they could not share any documents.