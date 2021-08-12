Junaid Safdar set to marry Saif-ur-Rehman’s daughter in London

LONDON: The wedding of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, has been fixed with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman’s daughter, Aisha Saif, Geo News reported Wednesday. The wedding is set to take place in two weeks time in London.

Sources told Geo News that both parents, Maryam, as well as Captain (R) Safdar, will not be attending the wedding. They will not request the Pakistani government to allow them to travel to London for the wedding, the sources said.

Geo News London correspondent, Saeed Niazi, said preparations for the wedding have begun and the family has started sending invitation cards to relatives and acquaintances. He further said that even if Maryam and Safdar get permission to travel to London, they will have to stay quarantined for 10 days since Pakistan is in the red list of countries.

Later, Maryam, in a tweet, said that the Nikah will take place on August 22. "Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL," she wrote, as she shared an image of the invitation card.

"I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah," she added.

The first line of the invitation card reads: “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif (Late) cordially invite you……….”

Some people argue that it’s a mistake to give card in name of deceased grandmother, but according to family sources, the name of Kalsoom Nawaz (Late) was made part of the invitation after detailed discussion within the family.

“We are not concerned what our opponents say but we’re sure that they also respect their elders who have passed away and feel that they are still part of their families, the sources added.” The wedding is being held at London’s Lanesborough Hotel.