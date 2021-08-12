PPP would be wiped out in Sindh in next polls: Haleem

SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, termed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s claims of winning elections from Karachi as day dreaming, since the PPP has not provided any facility to the metropolis in the last 13 years. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the PPP, despite their long tenure, could not provide a single bus for Karachi, nor the much-needed additional water supply system to the largest city. The PPP regime, he said, also turned the City of Lights to one of the filthiest cities of the world.The people of Sindh, the PTI leader said, are aware of the PPP’s performance and in the next elections, they will be wiped out from the whole province.

Sheikh claimed that the federal government was spending Rs35 billion to clear the Orangi, Mehmoodabad, and Gujjar nullahs and 80 percent of the work has been completed. Similarly, the Green Line track was complete and expressed the hope that the transport service would start from September this year. Significant progress was also recorded on the freight terminal and Karachi Circular Railways. Work on the bulk supply of water to Karachi K-4 has been expedited after handing over the project to WAPDA, Haleem Sheikh claimed.