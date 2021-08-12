Pakistan reiterates concerns over increase in Afghan violence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reiterated that it continued to have serious concerns over the increase in violence inside Afghanistan and tried to reach out to all Afghan parties to engage constructively for a negotiated settlement while reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve to continue to fully support all efforts for a political solution.

“There is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussain at the Foreign Office.

Dr Hussain is in town on a two-day official visit. “The two foreign ministers had in-depth delegation-level talks, during which they exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of common interest. They reaffirmed the longstanding and friendly ties between the two countries, rooted deep in shared faith, common values and cultural affinities, and reaffirmed the desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields,” said the Foreign Office.

Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s support for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq, and acknowledged the successes of Iraq and its people in the fight against terrorism. He in particular appreciated the resilience of Iraqi people in their efforts to overcome challenges and rebuild the country. Recalling his recent visit to Iraq, he underscored the importance of strengthening the current momentum of high-level exchanges to augment bilateral cooperation. To strengthen institutional efforts to expand mutual collaboration, the two sides agreed on early convening of the 9th session of the Pakistan-Iraq Joint Ministerial Commission.

Matters pertaining to Zaireen visiting Iraq and people-to-people contacts also came under discussion. Appreciating the measures taken by the Iraqi government for the well-being of Zaireen during the COVID times, Qureshi requested further facilitation in visas and travel, particularly in the Muharram and Arbaeen period.

Highlighting the shifting focus of Pakistan from geo-politics to geo-economics, Qureshi stressed the importance of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation through enhanced connectivity and closer business-to-business and people-to-people linkages. He highlighted the potential in promoting tourism, scientific and educational collaboration, as well as cooperation in food security and oil sectors. He apprised the Iraqi foreign minister of the deteriorating human rights situation in the IIOJ&K and underlined Pakistan’s principled position on the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Qureshi also exchanged views on the latest developments in Palestine and reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent and unstinted support to the Palestinian cause.

An MoU on Bilateral Political Consultations was signed after the delegation-level talks. The MoU is about establishing a mechanism for regular consultations on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of interest.