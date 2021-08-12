SBP’s refinance schemes support business community

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s various refinance schemes have shown significant growth over the last two years, supporting exporters and industrial growth with providing a boost to the economy, the central bank’s governor said on Wednesday.

“The financing under Export Refinance Scheme [EFS] has increased to Rs560 billion this year from Rs280 billion in 2019,” said Reza Baqir, Governor SBP, at an event titled, ‘Ensuring Sustainable Growth and Promoting Digitization.’

He said the exporters have received Rs253 billion financing under the Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF), which is higher than the amount of Rs165 billion registered in 2019. “Financing under the SBP scheme for renewable energy has reached Rs50 billion, which was Rs3 billion in 2019,” he said.

Refinance facilities are targeted loans from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to support exports and industrial growth with the ultimate objective of promoting the overall economic development of the country.

Over the years, SBP has introduced special schemes under its refinance window to ensure adequate supply of financing to the value added industries at competitive rates for enhancing their production capacity and meeting working capital requirements. The SBP’s governor told the audience that banks disbursed Rs150 billion under the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF), while the approved financing has reached Rs430 billion.

Introduced in March last year, this concessionary refinance facility is a pillar of the central bank’s efforts to incentivize businessmen to not delay investment decisions during the coronavirus pandemic. He said that those nations are stronger whose industrial and the private sector is resilient.

“During Covid-19, our major goal is to support the business community,” he said.Baqir said the country can’t develop and compete if it’s doesn’t adopt digitization. The governor said the interest rates hover at 7 percent since June last year. The foreign exchange reserves rose by around $10 billion to $17.3 billion in July 2021 from $8.3 billion in 2019.