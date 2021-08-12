KP’s first-ever visually impaired person gets PhD degree

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first visually impaired person successfully defended his thesis and was recommended for the award of PhD degree on Wednesday. Habib Nawaz Inqilab, who is a noted Pashto poet and research scholar and visually impaired, completed his research doctorate thesis titled ‘Analyzing Quality Care Standards for Blind in Institutes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ from the Institute of Education and Research (IER), University of Peshawar, He gave a digital presentation of his PhD dissertation at IER, which was attended by students, faculty members and fans in a large number.