August 12, 2021

Five held in Nowshera for sexually assaulting boy

National

 
NOWSHERA: The police arrested five persons, who had allegedly molested a boy in Kacha Garhi area in Pabbi tehsil in the district on Wednesday. The police said that five accused identified as Ahmad, Jalal and Babu, residents of Kacha Garhi, took 13-year old boy Abdullah to maize crop and blackmailed him through a video in which he was being sexually assaulted by Savaid, Matiullah and Habib. They said that the accused then sexually assaulted the boy, who was a grade 7th student. The police arrested five accused within a few hours after the registration of the first information report.

