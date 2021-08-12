KP Irrigation Dept: Decision to reserve quota for B-tech students rejected

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Association of Government Engineers on Wednesday rejected the decision to reserve quota for B-tech degree holders on vacancies in Irrigation Department and asked the government to take notice of the situation.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the president of the association, Shakir Habib, said that the government had decided to reserve a 20 percent quota for B-tech degree holders on the vacancies in Irrigation Department, which would deprive the professional and engineers of their rights.

He said it was the right of engineers to be appointed on vacant posts of XEN and appointing B-tech degree holders on such posts would deprive the professional engineers of their rights, which would not be accepted at any cost.

He asked the government to enforce the Pakistan Engineering Council 1976 Act and honour the decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He asked for immediate removal of the secretary Irrigation for taking such irrational decisions.

He threatened to initiate a pen down strike from August 23 and launch a protest movement if their demands were not accepted.